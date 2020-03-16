Here is Monday's College Report: IWU's Patrick Murphy, Amanda Best net CCIW weekly honors

Illinois Wesleyan's Patrick Murphy was selected as a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men's lacrosse Player of the Week on Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Murphy, a senior, helped lead the Titans to a 13-12 win at Washington College. He had two ground balls in the win, but also played every man down situation and took every face-off wing against the Shoremen.
Best wins award: Illinois Wesleyan's Amanda Best was tabbed a CCIW Player of the Week for women's lacrosse.
Best, a senior midfielder, closed out the 2020 season in a pair of contests on the east coast last week. She finished with an assist and one caused turnover against Westfield State, and had a ground ball and one caused turnover against Nazareth. In both games, Best was matched up against the opposition's top offensive player.