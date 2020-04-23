Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose thrilled with seven-player recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON – A recruiting class that might not yet be complete already has Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose reaching for the superlatives.
“However you grade this class whether it’s size, length, athleticism, skill, character, student-athletes, I think this one will grade very well,” Rose said. “We’ve added size and depth at each position. I couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this class. It will ensure Illinois Wesleyan will be very competitive for the next four years.”
Rose has received commitments from seven high school seniors in Central A&M All-Stater Connor Heaton, Huntley’s Ryan Sroka, Champaign Central's Pryce Punkay, Grant Hardy of Grayslake Central, Evan Schneider of Ladue, Mo., Lincoln-Way East’s Nate Seputis and Grant Taueg of Indianapolis Cathedral.
“I’m thrilled with the class,” said Rose, “but we hope the class is not complete yet.”
Heaton is a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who was a first team Class 1A all-state selection and a finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award.
“Connor is a big, athletic guard who can play multiple positions on the perimeter,” Rose said. “When you watch Connor, you see a fierce competitor who plays to win. In different games, he improvised in different ways. Whatever his team needed him to do that night, he did.”
Heaton averaged 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals his senior season. He was named Decatur Herald&Review Player of the Year.
“He is more than capable shooting. But he was able to get to the basket whenever he wanted so that’s what he did,” Rose said. “He’s going to be a terrific player in the CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin).”
When shelter-in-place is over, I wonder if the fine people of Moweaqua will miss seeing Coach Rose and @CoachAndyE every day? pic.twitter.com/tIQG2M4Nyv— Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) April 15, 2020
At 6-5, Sroka is another versatile wing with scoring ability. He averaged 16 points and seven rebounds as a Huntley senior.
“Ryan has been on our radar since his junior season,” said Rose. “He has a great blend of size, skill and basketball savvy. He’s an incredibly unselfish and smart player. He seems to always make the right basketball play, and he combines that with the ability to shoot and handle the basketball.”
🎥MIDSEASON HIGHLIGHT VIDEO🎥— Dark Horse Recruits (@dhrecruits) January 23, 2020
One of the state's best remaining unsigned seniors is #DarkHorse 2020 6'5 G Ryan Sroka, who is averaging 16 PPG and 7 RPG while knocking down 40% of his three-pointers. Highlights: https://t.co/kBCpLL9YSJ
At 6-3, Punkay is an elite 3-point shooter who was chasing the state record for 3-pointers in a season before late-season injuries derailed that quest.
Punkay averaged 17.7 points this past season, connected on 117 3-pointers and was a third team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection in Class 3A.
“Pryce has nice size for a perimeter player and is just a pure shooter,” Rose said. “He has the ability to not just spot up shoot. Not many high school kids can catch it on the move, rise up on people and shoot it. Pryce has that ability.”
❄️❄️❄️ @EditzHoop pic.twitter.com/Lst3fjcy7S— Pryce Punkay (@ppunkay09) April 22, 2019
The 6-8 Hardy posted averages of 10 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a Grayslake Central senior.
“Grant runs like a deer. He’s very bouncy and gets up and down the floor quickly,” Rose said. “Grant is unique because of his versatility. He has pretty good ball skills and can put it on the floor and get to the basket. He has the ability to guard multiple positions. What jumps out at you is the way he runs and jumps and his overall athletic ability.”
@okonscoutnews Here is a Grant Hardy highlight from last night you were looking for...finished with 12pts. 10 rebs., & 3 blocks (6'7" Junior)— Rams Basketball (@GCentralHoops) February 2, 2019
https://t.co/31r7a9BMvR #hudl
Rose found out about Schneider through former Titans assistant coach Buddy Sodemann, a high school coach in the St. Louis area.
“Buddy texted us after his high school team played Evan. We went down to see him the next Friday,” said Rose. “We got on Evan late, but it’s a great example of finding the perfect fit.”
The 6-6, 210-pound Schneider posted senior year marks of 11.6 points and 9.5 rebounds.
“He’s got a college ready body and he’s athletic,” Rose said. “He’s a high motor, hard nosed, blue collar worker.”
Got bored during all this quarantine so I put together all my dunks this season. Some are better than others lol. https://t.co/s96eobhkzj— Evan Schneider (@44Evanman) March 23, 2020
The 6-9, 200-pound Seputis had an early Division I scholarship offer from Texas-El Paso.
“Nate’s got a lot of potential,” said Rose. “He’s a post player who can step out of the floor and shoot the ball. He runs well.”
IWU commit Nate Seputis, a 6-9 F/C from Lincoln-Way East. https://t.co/7xDUJkUzKk— Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) April 15, 2020
A 6-2 guard, Taueg has senior year statistics of 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
“Grant is a tremendous defender who really picked up his offensive game his senior year,” Rose said. “We saw Grant play AAU last summer. He’s a terrific athlete.”
Ron Rose and the Titans have landed Grant Taueg from Indianapolis Cathedral HS.— Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) April 14, 2020
Taueg is an athletic 6-2 G that can play multiple perimeter positions; known as an elite defender. He was named a Top 60 Indiana Sr by Hoosier Basketball Magazine.
Impressive add to a great class! pic.twitter.com/LlfVxZc9IA
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!