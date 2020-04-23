Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose thrilled with seven-player recruiting class

“Pryce has nice size for a perimeter player and is just a pure shooter,” Rose said. “He has the ability to not just spot up shoot. Not many high school kids can catch it on the move, rise up on people and shoot it. Pryce has that ability.”

The 6-8 Hardy posted averages of 10 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a Grayslake Central senior.

“Grant runs like a deer. He’s very bouncy and gets up and down the floor quickly,” Rose said. “Grant is unique because of his versatility. He has pretty good ball skills and can put it on the floor and get to the basket. He has the ability to guard multiple positions. What jumps out at you is the way he runs and jumps and his overall athletic ability.”

Rose found out about Schneider through former Titans assistant coach Buddy Sodemann, a high school coach in the St. Louis area.

“Buddy texted us after his high school team played Evan. We went down to see him the next Friday,” said Rose. “We got on Evan late, but it’s a great example of finding the perfect fit.”

The 6-6, 210-pound Schneider posted senior year marks of 11.6 points and 9.5 rebounds.