Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose thrilled with six-player recruiting class

Heaton averaged 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals his senior season. He was named Decatur Herald&Review Player of the Year.

“He is more than capable shooting. But he was able to get to the basket whenever he wanted so that’s what he did,” Rose said. “He’s going to be a terrific player in the CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin).”

At 6-5, Sroka is another versatile wing with scoring ability. He averaged 16 points and seven rebounds as a Huntley senior.

“Ryan has been on our radar since his junior season,” said Rose. “He has a great blend of size, skill and basketball savvy. He’s an incredibly unselfish and smart player. He seems to always make the right basketball play, and he combines that with the ability to shoot and handle the basketball.”

The 6-8 Hardy posted averages of 10 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a Grayslake Central senior.