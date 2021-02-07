Illinois Wesleyan basketball games against Augustana postponed

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan men's and women's basketball games scheduled against Augustana for the coming week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Officials from both institutions are working on potential dates for rescheduling.

The IWU men were scheduled to face Augustana on Tuesday in Rock Island and Thursday at Shirk Center. The Titans women were to face the Vikings on Thursday in Rock Island and Saturday in Bloomington.

The women will return to action Tuesday for a 7 p.m. rematch with Millikin in Decatur. The men's next scheduled game is Feb. 16 against Millikin at Shirk Center.

