Illinois Wesleyan basketball games postponed by virus issues

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 issues continue to plague Illinois Wesleyan's basketball teams.
The university announced Wednesday that Thursday and Saturday games scheduled with Elmhurst for the IWU men's and women's teams have been postponed because of virus protocols.
The Titan men were scheduled to play the Bluejays on Thursday in Elmhurst and Saturday at Shirk Center, while the women were set to take on Elmhurst at home Thursday and in Elmhurst on Saturday.
Officials from both institutions will attempt to reschedule the games at a later date, if the schedule permits.
The IWU men were able to open their season with a win at Carroll last week but the return game two days later fell victim to COVID protocols. The Wesleyan women have now had all four scheduled games postponed.
