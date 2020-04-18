Illinois Wesleyan graduate Bobby Winkles, who led Arizona State to three baseball national titles, dies at age 90

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan graduate Bobby Winkles, who coached Arizona State to three national baseball championships, died Friday at the age of 90.

Winkles was the first varsity baseball coach in Arizona State history. He amassed a 524-173 record over 13 seasons and was a three-time NCAA Coach of the Year award-winner. He led the Sun Devils to the College World Series titles in 1965, 1967 and 1969).

Among the future major leaguers Winkles recruited and coached at ASU were Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday, Sal Bando, Sterling Slaughter, Larry Gura and Gary Gentry.

After leaving Arizona State, Winkles managed four years in Major League Baseball with the California Angels and the Oakland Athletics. He also spent several years in coaching roles with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and Montreal Expos.

Winkles, a 1952 IWU graduate, played shortstop for the Titans for Jack Horenberger and batted .320, .350 and .427 for teams that placed first, second and fourth in the league. He was also an all-conference player in basketball for teams that won one league title and finished second two other years.