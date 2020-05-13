Illinois Wesleyan graduate Burke Nihill is new Tennessee Titans team president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Burke Nihill has been promoted to Tennessee Titans president/CEO to replace Steve Underwood, who is retiring from a full-time role.

Nihill is a 2000 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan.

Underwood, who joined the organization in 1991, will remain as a senior counselor for the team.

"I am exceedingly grateful for and humbled by this opportunity," Nihill said in a statement released by the Titans. "I am inspired by Amy's (Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk) vision for our franchise and look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues to serve our fans, partners, and communities.

"From the NFL Draft on Broadway to a magical run to the AFC Championship, last year was a special season for Titans fans, but as an organization we believe the best is yet to come."

Nihill, in his fifth season with the Titans, was promoted in February to a senior vice president position that gave him control of stadium and facility operations. He held the additional title of chief legal officer.

Nihill led efforts to bring the 2019 NFL Draft to Nashville, which was a huge success, and is overseeing the renovation and expansion of Saint Thomas Sports Park, home to the team's offices and practice facility.