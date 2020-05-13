Illinois Wesleyan graduate Burke Nihill is new Tennessee Titans team president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Burke Nihill has been promoted to Tennessee Titans president/CEO to replace Steve Underwood, who is retiring from a full-time role.
Nihill is a 2000 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan.
Underwood, who joined the organization in 1991, will remain as a senior counselor for the team.
"I am exceedingly grateful for and humbled by this opportunity," Nihill said in a statement released by the Titans. "I am inspired by Amy's (Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk) vision for our franchise and look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues to serve our fans, partners, and communities.
"From the NFL Draft on Broadway to a magical run to the AFC Championship, last year was a special season for Titans fans, but as an organization we believe the best is yet to come."
Nihill, in his fifth season with the Titans, was promoted in February to a senior vice president position that gave him control of stadium and facility operations. He held the additional title of chief legal officer.
Nihill led efforts to bring the 2019 NFL Draft to Nashville, which was a huge success, and is overseeing the renovation and expansion of Saint Thomas Sports Park, home to the team's offices and practice facility.
Adams Strunk said Nihill "has become an invaluable resource" and was the obvious choice to replace Underwood.
In a statement released by the team, Adams Strunk said Underwood's long history with the team "places him among the titans of professional sports executives."
Underwood helped orchestrate the team's move from Houston in 1997. He acted as the principal negotiator with local governments in Houston, Memphis and Nashville.
He retired in 2011 before rejoining the organization in 2015 on an interim basis. The interim tag was removed the following year.
Strunk said Underwood's "dedication to our franchise is unmatched," adding she is glad he will remain involved as a senior counselor.
Strunk said Nihill "has become an invaluable resource" and was the obvious choice to replace Underwood.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
PHOTOS: Jack Sickma returns to IWU
020220-blm-spt-8sikma
020220-blm-spt-9sikma
020220-blm-spt-5iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-10sikma
020220-blm-spt-11sikma
020220-blm-spt-2sikma
020220-blm-spt-6sikma
020220-blm-spt-7sikma
020220-blm-spt-1sikma
020220-blm-spt-6iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-7iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-2iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-8iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-9iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-17iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-4iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-11iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-12iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-19iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-3sikma
020220-blm-spt-18iwuhoops
Back home
020220-blm-spt-13iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-5sikma
020220-blm-spt-14iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-3iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-15iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-16iwuhoops
020220-blm-spt-10iwuhoops
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!