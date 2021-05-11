Illinois Wesleyan men take first-round lead in Division III Golf Championship

Morton made his third birdie of the round at No. 10 on the Jones Course to get to 2-under. He bogeyed No. 13 before five pars to close the round.

"He's a really good putter. He made a bunch from 5 to 12 feet today," said Ott. "A couple saved pars and a couple were for birdies. There's not a lot of birdies out there. We only made 11 birdies all day. That isn't that many for five guys for 18 holes."

Wuethrich, who had two birdies and three bogeys, and Abel were part of the 2019 championship lineup. The other three Titans are playing nationals for the first time.

"I had no idea how Justin Park or Ethan Wilkins would play today, and they were incredible all day long," said Ott. "If you want to play well, I tell them you have to get used to playing nervous with your hands shaking. Some people can do it and some can't."

IWU plays Wednesday on the Palmer Course, which is a par-70 and 236 yards shorter than the Jones Course. The 37-team field will be cut to the low 18 teams and six individuals not on a qualifying team for Thursday and Friday on the Jones Course.

IWU women in 17th: Freshmen Lexi Onsrud and Emma Thorman shot 84s as IWU fired 339 in the first round of the NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship at East Lansing, Mich.