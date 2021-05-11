Illinois Wesleyan men take first-round lead in Division III Golf Championship

Illinois Wesleyan showed Tuesday it kind of likes being the defending champion in the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship.
With junior Jimmy Morton firing a 1-under-par 70, the Titans fired a 290 total to take the lead with a three-stroke advantage over Huntingdon College at the Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, W. Va.
"We played great. It was tough," said IWU head coach Jim Ott, whose team won in 2019 before last year's tourney was canceled because of COVID-19. "It rained a little at the beginning. It wasn't windy, but it's physically up and down hills all day ... I've never been so happy with a 6-over-par."
Morton is tied for the individual lead with Will Hocker of Webster and Glavine Schugel of St. John's (Minn.).
IWU senior Rob Wuethrich fired 72 and is tied for eighth. The sixth-ranked Titans also counted 73 from senior Justin Park and 75 from sophomore Ethan Wilkins, while senior Andrew Abel shot 78.
Top-ranked Methodist struggled to 300 and is tied for fourth, while No. 2 Guilford shot 302 and is ninth.
Morton has a good history at Oglebay. He shot 6-under 136 when the Titans came out in the fall for the 36-hole NCAA Division III Preview.
"The only thing he did wrong all day was on the third hole he looked at me and said he forgot his yardage book with all his notes in it," said Ott. "I left the course and ran back to the hotel for his yardage book. He made a couple birdies when I was gone. Obviously, I'm not a lot of help out there. Maybe I'll stay at the hotel tomorrow."
Morton made his third birdie of the round at No. 10 on the Jones Course to get to 2-under. He bogeyed No. 13 before five pars to close the round.
"He's a really good putter. He made a bunch from 5 to 12 feet today," said Ott. "A couple saved pars and a couple were for birdies. There's not a lot of birdies out there. We only made 11 birdies all day. That isn't that many for five guys for 18 holes."
Wuethrich, who had two birdies and three bogeys, and Abel were part of the 2019 championship lineup. The other three Titans are playing nationals for the first time.
"I had no idea how Justin Park or Ethan Wilkins would play today, and they were incredible all day long," said Ott. "If you want to play well, I tell them you have to get used to playing nervous with your hands shaking. Some people can do it and some can't."
IWU plays Wednesday on the Palmer Course, which is a par-70 and 236 yards shorter than the Jones Course. The 37-team field will be cut to the low 18 teams and six individuals not on a qualifying team for Thursday and Friday on the Jones Course.
IWU women in 17th: Freshmen Lexi Onsrud and Emma Thorman shot 84s as IWU fired 339 in the first round of the NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship at East Lansing, Mich.
The Titans are 15th in the 25-team field heading into Wednesday at Forest Akers West Golf Course. The field will be cut to the low 15 teams and six individuals not on qualifying teams after Thursday for Friday's final 18 holes.
Seniors Maggie Warrner (85) and Jackie Garcia (86) counted toward IWU's team total. The Titans' other golfer, senior Jenna DeMay, fired 88.
Carnegie Mellon is the team leader after shooting 312 with George Fox six strokes behind in second. Sarah Hsu of Oglethorpe fired 2-over-par 74 to take the individual lead.