Illinois Wesleyan men, women take golf titles behind medalists Morton, Thorman

KANKAKEE — Jimmy Morton fired a 2-under par 69 and won the individual title by 10 strokes in leading Illinois Wesleyan's men's golf team to the top two spots in the ONU Fall Intercollegiate on Saturday at Kankakee Elks Country Club.

The Titans' A team finished at 9-under 567 in the two-day event, while the IWU 'B' squad was at 597.

Morton, who shot 65 on Friday, finished at 134. IWU swept the top six spots as Morton was followed by Andrew Abel (144), Will Nummy (145), Carl Christiansen and Rob Wuethrich (147) and Justin Park (149).

IWU freshman Emma Thorman took medalist honors in the women's ONU Fall Intercollegiate in helping the Titans to the title.

Thorman shot 74-154 as teammate Jackie Garcia tied for second (80-161). The Titans shot 313 on Saturday for a 642 total, 28 strokes ahead of Olivet Nazarene. The IWU 'B' team took fifth (731).

Other IWU golfers in the top 10 were Maggie Warrner (82-164, fifth), Jenna DeMay (79-165, sixth) and Lexi Onsrud (80-168, seventh).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.