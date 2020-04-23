Illinois Wesleyan men's golf has four All-Americans; Illinois State's David Perkins on third team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan men's golf team, which finished its truncated season ranked No. 1 in Division III, has placed four players on the PING All-America teams for the second straight year.

Junior Rob Wuethrich, a Normal Community High School graduate, and sophomore Jimmy Morton garnered first team honors. Junior Andrew Abel was a second team pick, and senior Skylar LeVine was named an honorable mention.

A total of 29 golfers were recognized, while IWU's four selections tied for the most nationally with Emory and Huntingdon.

The top-ranked golfer in the country according to Golfstat, Wuethrich paced the Titans with a 70.2 stroke average over 15 rounds. Individually, he never finished lower than sixth and won three tournaments and tied for first in another.

Wuethrich set the school record with an opening-round 64 at the Golfweek Fall Preview, one of his 11 rounds of par or better.

Morton averaged 72.3 strokes per round. He racked up four top-10 finishes, highlighted by a pair of third-place finishes.

Abel turned in a strong season, finishing with a career-best average of 72.7 strokes over 15 rounds of play. He posted a pair of single-round low 68s and had three top 10 finishes.