Illinois Wesleyan men's golf has four All-Americans; Illinois State's David Perkins on third team

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan men's golf team, which finished its truncated season ranked No. 1 in Division III, has placed four players on the PING All-America teams for the second straight year.
Junior Rob Wuethrich, a Normal Community High School graduate, and sophomore Jimmy Morton garnered first team honors. Junior Andrew Abel was a second team pick, and senior Skylar LeVine was named an honorable mention.
A total of 29 golfers were recognized, while IWU's four selections tied for the most nationally with Emory and Huntingdon.
The top-ranked golfer in the country according to Golfstat, Wuethrich paced the Titans with a 70.2 stroke average over 15 rounds. Individually, he never finished lower than sixth and won three tournaments and tied for first in another.
Wuethrich set the school record with an opening-round 64 at the Golfweek Fall Preview, one of his 11 rounds of par or better.
Morton averaged 72.3 strokes per round. He racked up four top-10 finishes, highlighted by a pair of third-place finishes.
Abel turned in a strong season, finishing with a career-best average of 72.7 strokes over 15 rounds of play. He posted a pair of single-round low 68s and had three top 10 finishes.
LeVine earned all-region accolades behind a career-best scoring average of 73.9 strokes over 15 rounds. He turned in two top-five finishes.
In six tournaments, IWU won four and added two second-place finishes. The Titans, who began the season as the top-ranked team in the country, were slotted No. 1 in the final five polls of the season.
ILLINOIS STATE
Perkins on third team: Illinois State senior David Perkins was named a third team All-America by PING.
Perkins, the only representative from the Missouri Valley Conference, and was one of 11 third-team recipients.
Perkins, who earlier this offseason was named the MVC Men’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year, has also earned four MVC Golfer of the Week honors in the shortened season, giving him 11 career Golfer of the Week honors, the second-most in MVC history.
