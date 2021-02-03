 Skip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan men's volleyball drops first match in program history
ST. LOUIS — In the first match in program history, the Illinois Wesleyan men's volleyball team dropped a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 decision to Fontbonne on Wednesday.

IWU was led by Michael Eastman, who tied for the match-high with 11 kills. He also added a team-best two aces and three digs.

KJ Johnson chipped in five kills, a block, and a team-leading five digs.

Freshmen setting duo Bradley Benson and Dominic Bennett tallied 12 and 11 assists, respectively.

