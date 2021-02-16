Illinois Wesleyan overcomes Millikin in CCIW play to remain undefeated

DECATUR — Illinois Wesleyan grasped control early and never relinquished it Tuesday in a 74-60 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball victory at Griswold Center.

The second-ranked Titans improved to 4-0 both overall and in the CCIW.

Millikin (1-7, 1-7) last led at 3-2.

"We had some really great possessions and great segments within the game where again I thought our defense was really stingy," IWU coach Ron Rose said. "We didn't give up anything easy."

Matt Leritz paced IWU with 16 points and six rebounds, Doug Wallen added 15 points and Keondre Schumacher nailed 3 of 4 from 3-point range on his way to 14.

After falling behind 15-7, the Big Blue pulled within 15-13 only to see the Titans reel off a 16-5 surge capped by a Peter Lambesis layup.

IWU led 35-23 with the help of 5 of 8 3-point shooting and Schumacher contributing 11 points.

Millikin crept as close as 45-38 in the second half, but a Luke Yoder floater in the lane put the Wesleyan advantage at 60-45.