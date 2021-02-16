Illinois Wesleyan overcomes Millikin in CCIW play to remain undefeated

DECATUR — Illinois Wesleyan grasped control early and never relinquished it Tuesday in a 74-60 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball victory at Griswold Center.
The second-ranked Titans improved to 4-0 both overall and in the CCIW.
Millikin (1-7, 1-7) last led at 3-2.
"We had some really great possessions and great segments within the game where again I thought our defense was really stingy," IWU coach Ron Rose said. "We didn't give up anything easy."
Matt Leritz paced IWU with 16 points and six rebounds, Doug Wallen added 15 points and Keondre Schumacher nailed 3 of 4 from 3-point range on his way to 14.
After falling behind 15-7, the Big Blue pulled within 15-13 only to see the Titans reel off a 16-5 surge capped by a Peter Lambesis layup.
IWU led 35-23 with the help of 5 of 8 3-point shooting and Schumacher contributing 11 points.
Millikin crept as close as 45-38 in the second half, but a Luke Yoder floater in the lane put the Wesleyan advantage at 60-45.
"The area that kept us from extending the lead was taking care of the ball and getting a little rushed at the offensive end," Rose said. "We had more turnovers than we would like to have. But overall, a lot of good things."
A Wallen 15-footer and 3-pointers from Leritz and Cory Noe helped the Titans assume their largest lead at 74-50.
Calvin Fisher's 12 points and six rebounds were both team highs for Millikin.
The Titans shot 52.7 percent from the field (29 of 55). The Big Blue finished at 45.2 percent (19 of 42).
IWU committed 16 turnovers, six fewer than the hosts.
The game began a half hour late because of a wait for Millikin COVID-19 test results.
"We got to campus not knowing if we would get to play," said Rose. "We would have stayed as long as it took to get the opportunity to play."
