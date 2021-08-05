 Skip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan picked to finish third in CCIW preseason coaches' football poll

JAKE BUHE IWU

Senior Jake Buhe, a three-year starter at center, practices with Illinois Wesleyan's football team last fall at Tucci Stadium.

 Jim Benson
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan was picked to finish third in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin preseason coaches' football poll announced Thursday.

The Titans received 58 points in voting by league coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own teams. The Titans have won 16 conference titles in program history including nine under Norm Eash, the longest-tenured head football coach in the CCIW.

Wheaton was predicted to defend its title from the 2019 season. The Thunder picked up six first-place votes and won the poll with 78 points.

Defending NCAA Division III national champion North Central placed second in the poll with 76 points and four first-place votes. The Cardinals' claimed the conference's fifth football national title in December of 2019 and are a 14-time CCIW champion.

Washington (Mo.) placed fourth with 56 points while Millikin was fifth (49). Augustana and Carthage tied for sixth with 41 points each, followed by  Carroll (18), Elmhurst (17) and North Park (16).

IWU opens its season Sept 4 with a nonconference game against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. The Titans travel to Carroll for the CCIW opener on Sept. 18.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

