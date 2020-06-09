Illinois Wesleyan softball players Berghoff, Wiegand academic All-Americans

Seniors Sam Berghoff and Ally Wiegand added to their legacies as members of the Illinois Wesleyan University softball team Tuesday when the duo was named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America honorees.
Berghoff earned first team honors. Wiegand, a Tri-Valley High School graduate, was voted to the second team. They represent the 130th and 131st all-time Academic All-America selections in IWU history, as well as the 20th and 21st by Titan softball players.
IWU was among four teams to garner multiple selections, joining Texas Lutheran, St. Thomas, and MIT.
Additionally, Berghoff and Wiegand are the first Titan teammates to reel in the honor in the same season since 1993 when Jennifer Jancik (second team) and Alisa Swanson (third team) accomplished the feat. Meanwhile, the duo are IWU's first softball players to be awarded the prestigious accolade since Monica Urban did so in 2009.
Berghoff, the first Titan to be named to the Academic All-America first team since Molly Coers in 2007, graduated with her bachelor's degree in International and Hispanic Studies. A two-time first team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin pick, she was named to the NFCA All-Region second team in 2017 and the first team in 2018. Berghoff was also tabbed the CCIW Player of the Year and a first team All-American in 2018.
Berghoff graduates as the IWU career record holder in slugging percentage (.792), doubles (44), home runs (33), and is tied for first in walks (66).
Wiegand, who earned her bachelor's degree in English, will go down as one of the greatest pitchers in Titans history. She owns the IWU career records for ERA, opponent batting average, strikeouts per seven inning game, saves, and shutouts.
In a shortened 2020 season, Wiegand set the school record with 19 strikeouts in a perfect game effort against Illinois College, Feb. 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!