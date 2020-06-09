Illinois Wesleyan softball players Berghoff, Wiegand academic All-Americans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seniors Sam Berghoff and Ally Wiegand added to their legacies as members of the Illinois Wesleyan University softball team Tuesday when the duo was named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America honorees.

Berghoff earned first team honors. Wiegand, a Tri-Valley High School graduate, was voted to the second team. They represent the 130th and 131st all-time Academic All-America selections in IWU history, as well as the 20th and 21st by Titan softball players.

IWU was among four teams to garner multiple selections, joining Texas Lutheran, St. Thomas, and MIT.

Additionally, Berghoff and Wiegand are the first Titan teammates to reel in the honor in the same season since 1993 when Jennifer Jancik (second team) and Alisa Swanson (third team) accomplished the feat. Meanwhile, the duo are IWU's first softball players to be awarded the prestigious accolade since Monica Urban did so in 2009.