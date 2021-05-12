Illinois Wesleyan stays in lead at halfway point of Division III Men's Golf Championship

Sophomore Ethan Wilkins fired an even-par 70 on Tuesday to help Illinois Wesleyan maintain the lead at the midway point of the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, W. Va.

IWU shot a 6-over-par 286 on the Palmer Course for a 576 total and a five-stroke advantage heading into Thursday's third round on the Jones Course, where the Titans had 290 on Tuesday to take a three-stroke lead.

"Ethan was so solid all day. He has that Dustin Johnson personality. Nothing fazes him," said IWU head coach Jim Ott. "He's new to golf. He was a high school quarterback in Wisconsin, so he was all football. He's very athletic and came down here, and now that he's totally focused on golf he's getting better and better every round."

IWU junior Jimmy Morton is tied for second individually after shooting 71 for a 141 total. Another Titan senior, Rob Wuethrich, also had 71 and is tied for fifth at 143 with Wilkins tied for 10th at 145.

Morton is four strokes behind Methodist's Andre Chi, who had a 5-under 65 for the tourney's low round.