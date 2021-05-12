Illinois Wesleyan stays in lead at halfway point of Division III Men's Golf Championship

Sophomore Ethan Wilkins fired an even-par 70 on Tuesday to help Illinois Wesleyan maintain the lead at the midway point of the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, W. Va.
IWU shot a 6-over-par 286 on the Palmer Course for a 576 total and a five-stroke advantage heading into Thursday's third round on the Jones Course, where the Titans had 290 on Tuesday to take a three-stroke lead.
"Ethan was so solid all day. He has that Dustin Johnson personality. Nothing fazes him," said IWU head coach Jim Ott. "He's new to golf. He was a high school quarterback in Wisconsin, so he was all football. He's very athletic and came down here, and now that he's totally focused on golf he's getting better and better every round."
IWU junior Jimmy Morton is tied for second individually after shooting 71 for a 141 total. Another Titan senior, Rob Wuethrich, also had 71 and is tied for fifth at 143 with Wilkins tied for 10th at 145.
Morton is four strokes behind Methodist's Andre Chi, who had a 5-under 65 for the tourney's low round.
Top-ranked Methodist (N.C.) posted the tourney's best round, 281, and moved into second at 581. Dennison (Ohio) is third at 585. The 37-team field was cut to the low 18 teams and low six individuals not on qualifying teams for the final 36 holes.
IWU also counted senior Andrew Abel (74-152), with senior Justin Park (77-150) rounding out the lineup.
"Methodist and the teams that went low today had that one star who went really low and kept them there," said Ott. "We were solid and consistent and deep all day."
IWU women up to eighth: Freshmen Lexi Onsrud and Emma Thorman and senior Jenna DeMay paced Wesleyan with 77s as the Titans moved up seven spots to eighth place after the second round of the NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.
IWU shot 310 for a two-day 649 total. Senior Maggie Warrner (79) was the other Titan counting score, while senior Jackie Garcia had an 84.
Onsrud and Thorman are IWU's leaders with 161 totals, which is tied for 29th, followed by Warrner (164), DeMay (165) and Garcia (170).
Carnegie Mellon is the team leader at 620, with Methodist a stroke behind. The individual leader is Makensie Toole of George Fox (70-146).
The 25-team field will be cut to the low 15 teams and six individuals not on qualifying teams after Thursday for Friday's final 18 holes.
Enchelmayer shoots 82: Evansville sophomore Allison Enchelmayer, a Normal Community High School graduate, shot a final-round 82 in the NCAA Women's Columbus Regional at Ohio State's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.