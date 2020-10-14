Illinois Wesleyan to host 2025 NCAA national tournaments in softball and volleyball

BLOOMINGTON — The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Illinois Wesleyan has been awarded the 2025 Division III softball and volleyball national championship tournaments.
"We are honored and humbled that the NCAA has selected Illinois Wesleyan to host these prestigious events," said IWU athletic director Mike Wagner. "The opportunity to represent the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, IWU and the Bloomington-Normal community is something we take great pride in."
IWU will host the softball national tournament at its newly named Inspiration Field at Carol Willis Park in May of 2025.
In November of 2025, Wesleyan's Shirk Center will hold the national event in volleyball.
Inspiration Field, the home of the IWU softball team, has a long tradition of hosting NCAA Tournament regional and super regional competitions.
The Titans first hosted an eight-team regional in 2002, followed by others in 2003, 2009, and 2012. In 2014, Illinois Wesleyan served as the host of regional and super regional play. IWU was also selected to host regionals in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, along with super regionals in 2018 and 2019.
Bloomington will be the first Midwest city to host the softball championship since Eau Claire, Wis., did so in 2013. Additionally, the 2025 championship will mark just the third time the event has taken place in the state of Illinois since 1982. The 1988 championship took place in Elmhurst, while the 1993 rendition was played in Decatur.
"I am ecstatic for this tremendous opportunity to showcase our incredible facilities and beautiful campus," said IWU softball coach Tiffany Prager. "We have a rich history of community support and look forward to providing them the opportunity to watch our sport at the highest level. Our goal year in and year out is to compete for a national championship, and now we are even more excited to play for the chance to accomplish that goal on our home field."
The Shirk Center was previously the site of the 2007 and 2008 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championships as well as a regional host in 2017. IWU is one of two Illinois institutions to host the event, joining Elmhurst, which was home to the 1984, 1985, and 1987 Division III Volleyball Championships.
Wednesday's announcement came as the NCAA announced the host sites for more than 450 preliminary rounds and final rounds of predetermined championships across Division I, II, and III to be held 2023-24 through 2025-26.
