Illinois Wesleyan to host 2025 NCAA national tournaments in softball and volleyball

BLOOMINGTON — The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Illinois Wesleyan has been awarded the 2025 Division III softball and volleyball national championship tournaments.

"We are honored and humbled that the NCAA has selected Illinois Wesleyan to host these prestigious events," said IWU athletic director Mike Wagner. "The opportunity to represent the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, IWU and the Bloomington-Normal community is something we take great pride in."

IWU will host the softball national tournament at its newly named Inspiration Field at Carol Willis Park in May of 2025.

In November of 2025, Wesleyan's Shirk Center will hold the national event in volleyball.

Inspiration Field, the home of the IWU softball team, has a long tradition of hosting NCAA Tournament regional and super regional competitions.

The Titans first hosted an eight-team regional in 2002, followed by others in 2003, 2009, and 2012. In 2014, Illinois Wesleyan served as the host of regional and super regional play. IWU was also selected to host regionals in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, along with super regionals in 2018 and 2019.