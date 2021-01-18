Illinois Wesleyan to kick off five-game spring football season at Millikin on March 20

"Our kids want to play. We worked really hard in the fall and got a lot of things accomplished. We had our Green-White Scrimmage in the fall and are ready now to go against someone else."

In all the rescheduled sports, each school can classify games as scrimmages, exhibitions or countable contests. No league championships will be awarded.

"It's got to be an agreement between the two schools," said Eash. "There's two ways to look at it. If you treat it as a game that means you're going to play a select few players. There are coaches who are concerned about younger players not getting any type of football experience for two years in a row here. Those things still need to be worked out."

IWU's volleyball team will play seven matches, with the opener at Shirk Center against North Park the week of Feb. 21-27.

Both IWU soccer teams will have seven-match schedules beginning on March 20.

A CCIW spring cross country meet is still to be determined.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

