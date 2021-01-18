Illinois Wesleyan to kick off five-game spring football season at Millikin on March 20

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan will play Millikin on March 20 in Decatur to kick off a five-game spring football schedule, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin announced Monday.
Schedules also were announced for women's volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer that were postponed in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Titans will have home football games at Tucci Stadium against Washington University (April 3) and North Park (April 10). Other road games for IWU will be at Augustana (March 27) and Elmhurst (April 17).
Only IWU, Elmhurst and Millikin among league schools decided to play the five games allowed. Defending NCAA Division III champion North Central will have only one game, while defending CCIW champion Wheaton decided not to hold a spring season.
"It's a long time coming. At least we can start making some plans," said IWU head coach Norm Eash, who will start practice Feb. 17. "There's still a lot of questions to be answered. At least we know what teams we are going to be matched up with. We're excited about that.
"Our kids want to play. We worked really hard in the fall and got a lot of things accomplished. We had our Green-White Scrimmage in the fall and are ready now to go against someone else."
In all the rescheduled sports, each school can classify games as scrimmages, exhibitions or countable contests. No league championships will be awarded.
"It's got to be an agreement between the two schools," said Eash. "There's two ways to look at it. If you treat it as a game that means you're going to play a select few players. There are coaches who are concerned about younger players not getting any type of football experience for two years in a row here. Those things still need to be worked out."
IWU's volleyball team will play seven matches, with the opener at Shirk Center against North Park the week of Feb. 21-27.
Both IWU soccer teams will have seven-match schedules beginning on March 20.
A CCIW spring cross country meet is still to be determined.
