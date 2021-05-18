Illinois Wesleyan to name former U.S. National Team member Keri Sanchez as women's soccer coach

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's new head women's soccer coach needs no introduction to those who closely follow the sport.

Keri Sanchez, who won four NCAA titles as a player with North Carolina and was a U.S. Women's National Team member, will be announced Thursday as the school's fifth head women's soccer coach.

Sanchez brings a wealth of coaching experience that spans Division I and Division III. Her 25-year coaching career includes stops at the University of Texas, Claremont Mudd-Scripps and the University of Oregon.

“The search committee was very excited when Keri’s application came in as her resume is very impressive," said IWU athletic director Mike Wagner. "We found out through the interview process that she was the perfect leader for this program. Who she is as a person, with her vision, passion and humility, overshadowed all of her remarkable accomplishments as a player and coach.”

Sanchez most recently was an assistant coach at Texas under her former college teammate, Angela Kelly. During Sanchez's time with the Longhorns, Texas amassed a 45-22-12 record and earned a national ranking as high as No. 6 in two of the three Division I polls.