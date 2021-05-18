Illinois Wesleyan to name former U.S. National Team member Keri Sanchez as women's soccer coach

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's new head women's soccer coach needs no introduction to those who closely follow the sport.
Keri Sanchez, who won four NCAA titles as a player with North Carolina and was a U.S. Women's National Team member, will be announced Thursday as the school's fifth head women's soccer coach.
Sanchez brings a wealth of coaching experience that spans Division I and Division III. Her 25-year coaching career includes stops at the University of Texas, Claremont Mudd-Scripps and the University of Oregon.
“The search committee was very excited when Keri’s application came in as her resume is very impressive," said IWU athletic director Mike Wagner. "We found out through the interview process that she was the perfect leader for this program. Who she is as a person, with her vision, passion and humility, overshadowed all of her remarkable accomplishments as a player and coach.”
Sanchez most recently was an assistant coach at Texas under her former college teammate, Angela Kelly. During Sanchez's time with the Longhorns, Texas amassed a 45-22-12 record and earned a national ranking as high as No. 6 in two of the three Division I polls.
Prior to Texas, Sanchez had a 13-year run as head coach at Division III Claremont Mudd Scripps in Claremont, Calif. She amassed a 148-92-30 overall record, with a 102-49-15 mark in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) play, while becoming CMS’ winningest coach in program history.
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won three SCIAC regular-season titles, five SCIAC Tournament titles and earned five NCAA Tournament bids, including a NCAA Sweet 16 berth in 2008, under Sanchez.
“I am excited to join this vibrant community to teach and lead the women’s soccer program to continued success both on and off the field," said Sanchez. "I cannot wait to get on campus and start working with the students and student-athletes.”
As a four-year letterwinner at UNC from 1991-94, Sanchez was a part of four straight NCAA Division I National Championship and four Atlantic Coast Conference title teams that compiled a 97-1-1 combined record under legendary head coach Anson Dorrance. Sanchez was named a Soccer News All-American in 1993.
Sanchez notched 13 matches with the United States Women’s National Team and played in the first-ever World Cup qualifying tournament in 1991. She also played for the WPSL’s California Storm and Silicon Valley Red Devils, as well as the WUSA’s Boston Breakers (2001-02) and San Jose Cyberrays (2003). She finished out her pro career with the Los Angeles Sol of the WPS in 2009.
