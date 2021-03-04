Illinois Wesleyan women cruise into CCIW Tournament semifinals

BLOOMINGTON — Samantha Munroe and Kendall Sosa scored 18 points apiece as the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team routed Elmhurst, 77-52, Thursday in a quarterfinal game of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at Shirk Center.

The third-seeded Titans improved to 5-3 and will face No. 2 North Park in the semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. in Chicago.

Munroe also had seven assists and Sora six rebounds. Riley Brovelli contributed 11 rebounds and four steals.

IWU shot 40.5 percent from the field (30 of 74) and connected on eight of nine free throws.

The Titans scored 25 points off 22 Elmhurst turnovers.

Courtney O'Donnell's 15 points topped the Bluejays (2-10).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.