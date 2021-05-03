 Skip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan women earn at-large bid to Division III Lacrosse Tournament
Illinois Wesleyan women earn at-large bid to Division III Lacrosse Tournament

IWU WOMEN'S LACROSSEE

Illinois Wesleyan's women's lacrosse team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament on Monday.

 Jim Benson

The Illinois Wesleyan University women's lacrosse team will make its fourth appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament after earning an at-large bid Monday.

IWU, which heads into the national tournament with a 10-3 record, faces George Fox University (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn.

The Titans received one of four at-large bids in the 37-team field. Other College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schools to make the field included Carroll and Chicago.

The IWU-George Fox winner advances to Sunday's second round against Messiah (16-0) at 1 p.m.

