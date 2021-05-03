Illinois Wesleyan women earn at-large bid to Division III Lacrosse Tournament

The Illinois Wesleyan University women's lacrosse team will make its fourth appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament after earning an at-large bid Monday.
Support Local Journalism
IWU, which heads into the national tournament with a 10-3 record, faces George Fox University (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn.
The Titans received one of four at-large bids in the 37-team field. Other College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schools to make the field included Carroll and Chicago.
The IWU-George Fox winner advances to Sunday's second round against Messiah (16-0) at 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.