Illinois Wesleyan women earn at-large bid to Division III Lacrosse Tournament

The Illinois Wesleyan University women's lacrosse team will make its fourth appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament after earning an at-large bid Monday.

IWU, which heads into the national tournament with a 10-3 record, faces George Fox University (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn.

The Titans received one of four at-large bids in the 37-team field. Other College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schools to make the field included Carroll and Chicago.

The IWU-George Fox winner advances to Sunday's second round against Messiah (16-0) at 1 p.m.

