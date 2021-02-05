Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball handles North Central

NAPERVILLE — A fast start sent the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team on the way to its first victory of the season Saturday at Gregory Arena.

The Titans led 20-6 after one quarter and defeated North Central 77-52 to even its overall and College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin record at 1-1.

"I loved our first quarter. The second quarter was a letdown," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "I was impressed with our shooting percentage (44.6) and assists (21)."

Kendall Sosa paced the Titans with 16 points and four steals.

Brooke Lansford contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Samantha Munroe had 12 points and Riley Brovelli seven rebounds.

"Sam Munroe was so effective from 3 (4 of 6), and we had great post defense by Riley Brovelli," Smith said.

North Central shot just 25.4 percent from the floor (17 of 67).

The Cardinals were led by the eight points of Rebekah Foley.

