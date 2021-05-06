 Skip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan's Colleen Palczynski earns CCIW Softball Player of the Year award
COLLEGE REPORT

Illinois Wesleyan's Colleen Palczynski earns CCIW Softball Player of the Year award

Colleen Palczynski POY

 Illinois Wesleyan photo

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan junior third baseman Colleen Palczynski was named College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Softball Player of the Year on Thursday.

Palczynski batted .321 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in conference play. She is the first Titan since Sam Berghoff in 2018 to win Player of the Year recognition.

Joining Palczynski on the first-team all-conference was IWU junior catcher Hayley Earl.

Titans on the second team were sophomore pitcher Natalie Grubczak and freshman outfielder Kristina Sherwin. Millikin sophomore shortstop Lexus Tennison, a University High School graduate, also was named to the second team.

Carroll's Amanda Osterhus was named the CCIW Pitcher of the Year. She was 10-5 with a 1.82 ERA and totaled 112 strikeouts in conference play. 

Colleen Palczynski

Palczynski
