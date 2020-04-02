Illinois Wesleyan's Ellen Gilbert named CCIW Swimmer of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan sophomore Ellen Gilbert has been selected as Swimmer of the Year in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, the league office announced.

Gilbert becomes the fourth Titan to garner the honor in program history, joining Meg Stanley (2017), Kirsten Slaughter (2015), and Katie McHugh (2012).

Earlier this season, Gilbert was named CCIW Swimmer of the Week for the second time in her career before reeling in CCIW Most Valuable Swimmer distinction at the conference meet.

Gilbert swam an IWU record-setting time of 55.62 in the 100-yard butterfly at the CCIW Championships, Feb. 20-22.

There, she posted three first-place individual finishes in the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.42), 100-yard butterfly (55.77), and 200-yard butterfly (2:02.71) to garner the CCIW Championship titles and All-CCIW honors.

The Northbrook native was a key piece of the Titans' 800-yard freestyle relay team that claimed the CCIW's top spot with a time of 7:41.53.

Gilbert qualified to compete in the 100- and 200 yard butterfly, as well as the 200 yard individual medley at the NCAA Division III National Championships prior to the season being halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.