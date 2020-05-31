Illinois Wesleyan's Jim Ott earns Division III Coach of Year award for second straight season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's Jim Ott was named the NCAA Division III Dave Williams Coach of the Year for the second straight year, the Golf Coaches Association of American announced Saturday night.

Ott is the first Division III coach to earn the honor in back-to-back years since Greensboro's Robert Linville in 1999 and 2000.

IWU posted five victories in the 2019-20 season, which was canceled in mid-March because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Titans claimed two runner-up finishes in their other two events and were ranked No. 1 in the final five NCAA Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

Four Titans were named to PING All-America teams for the second consecutive season, while junior Rob Wuethrich is a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year award. Wuethrich and fellow junior Andrew Abel were also named CoSIDA Academic All-District and advanced to the Academic All-America ballot.

Ott led IWU to its first Division III men's national championship in 2019.