Illinois Wesleyan's Jim Ott earns Division III Coach of Year award for second straight season

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's Jim Ott was named the NCAA Division III Dave Williams Coach of the Year for the second straight year, the Golf Coaches Association of American announced Saturday night.
Ott is the first Division III coach to earn the honor in back-to-back years since Greensboro's Robert Linville in 1999 and 2000.
IWU posted five victories in the 2019-20 season, which was canceled in mid-March because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Titans claimed two runner-up finishes in their other two events and were ranked No. 1 in the final five NCAA Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.
Four Titans were named to PING All-America teams for the second consecutive season, while junior Rob Wuethrich is a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year award. Wuethrich and fellow junior Andrew Abel were also named CoSIDA Academic All-District and advanced to the Academic All-America ballot.
Ott led IWU to its first Division III men's national championship in 2019.
"It means a lot because it's voted on by your peers. I'm very humbled and appreciative," said Ott. "For the most part it's a byproduct of having great players. I'm fortunate with the type of players we get, just the personalities, the academics, the whole well-rounded package. That makes my job so much easier."
In addition to Ott, Pepperdine's Michael Beard earned the Division I award, while Georgia Southwestern's Darcy Donaldson garnered the Division II honor. Keiser's Brandon Miller was the NAIA award winner. Walt Williams of Midland College and Darin Pint of Kirkwood earned the distinction at the NJCAA Divsion I and II levels, respectively.
PHOTOS: Wesleyan president trades places with student
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!