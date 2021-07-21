Illinois Wesleyan's Jim Ott earns third straight NCAA Division III Coach of the Year honor

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan head men's golf coach Jim Ott was named the NCAA Division III Dave Williams Coach of the Year presented by Golf Pride Grips in conjunction with the Golf Coaches Association of American for the third straight year.

Ott is the first Division III coach to earn the honor in back-to-back-to-back years since Methodist's Steven Conley did so in 1995, 1996, and 1997.

Ott led the Titans to their second straight NCAA Division III National Championship in May. IWU notched 10 tourney victories and one runner-up finish in the 2020-21 season. Additionally, five Titans were named to PING All-America teams, while senior Rob Wuethrich was named a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year award.

Wuethrich and fellow junior Andrew Abel were also named CoSIDA Academic All-District and advanced to the Academic All-America ballot for the second straight season.

