Illinois Wesleyan's season opening football game at Franklin on Sept. 5 canceled

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's season opening football game on Sept. 5 against Franklin College in Franklin, Ind., has been canceled.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, of which Franklin is a member, announced last week its schools will not begin the football season prior to Sept. 12.

That means IWU's opener now will be Sept. 19 against Carroll at Tucci Stadium. The cancellation against Franklin leaves the Titans with nine games, all in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

The CCIW is expected to update its fall sports participation status later this week.

"Everything is still up in the air," said IWU head football coach Norm Eash. "Hopefully we'll have some answers at the end of this week. It all depends on what the presidents of all the universities in the CCIW decide."

If the CCIW presidents would allow nonconference games to be played, Eash said no schools are available for the Titans for Sept. 5 but there could be some on Sept. 12 when IWU has a bye week.

"It's hard for any of us coaches to plan right now because it's all based on when our first game is. We're waiting for that decision to be made," said Eash. "Once we get that information we'll start planning.