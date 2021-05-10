IWU at home for first two rounds of NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament

Illinois Wesleyan was selected as a host school for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament and meets Northwestern-St. Paul in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Friday at Tucci Stadium.
Hope faces Benedictine at 4 p.m. Friday with the winners advancing to Saturday's second round at 2 p.m.
IWU (13-1) is in the 31-team field among 28 automatic qualifiers thanks to an 18-17 overtime win over North Central in the CCIW Tournament championship game. The Titans have qualified for the NCAA tourney four straight times, going 1-3.
Northwestern-St. Paul (7-3) gained an automatic bid after a 17-4 win in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference Tournament Championship game over Monmouth College. This is first-ever automatic bid and conference tournament title for the Eagles.
Hope (12-1), from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, secured its second NCAA Tournament bid after a 19-13 win over Albion in the MIAA Tournament.
Benedictine (13-2) beat Aurora in the Northern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship game to secure their its first-ever NCAA automatic bid.
Rose in TBT: Former IWU men's basketball standout Brady Rose has been selected to compete in The Basketball Tournament as a member of the We Are D3 squad, team general manager and head Coach Michael Rejniak announced.
Rose, who has been playing overseas since graduating from IWU in 2019, was a unanimous First Team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin selection as a senior. That same season, he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III All-Central District Second Team, as well as the D3hoops.com All-Central Region Second Team.
Rose and We Are D3 team will open up play in July.
ILLINOIS STATE
Honor for Coursey: Illinois State senior Andrea Coursey was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
Coursey helped the Redbirds power past Valparaiso as ISU captured the MVC regular season title. She boasted a.545 batting average with a team-high eight RBIs in three starts at designated player.