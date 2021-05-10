IWU at home for first two rounds of NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament

Illinois Wesleyan was selected as a host school for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament and meets Northwestern-St. Paul in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Friday at Tucci Stadium.

Hope faces Benedictine at 4 p.m. Friday with the winners advancing to Saturday's second round at 2 p.m.

IWU (13-1) is in the 31-team field among 28 automatic qualifiers thanks to an 18-17 overtime win over North Central in the CCIW Tournament championship game. The Titans have qualified for the NCAA tourney four straight times, going 1-3.

Northwestern-St. Paul (7-3) gained an automatic bid after a 17-4 win in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference Tournament Championship game over Monmouth College. This is first-ever automatic bid and conference tournament title for the Eagles.

Hope (12-1), from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, secured its second NCAA Tournament bid after a 19-13 win over Albion in the MIAA Tournament.

Benedictine (13-2) beat Aurora in the Northern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship game to secure their its first-ever NCAA automatic bid.