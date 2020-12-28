IWU golfer Rob Wuethrich honoring Joshua Rodgers in Patriot All-America Invitational

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Donald C. May Jr. will be honored by Morton. May Jr. was assigned to the 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, Calif. On March 25, 2003, he was declared MIA when the tank he was aboard fell off a bridge while conducting convoy operations near the Euphrates River. The Department of Defense updated his status to KIA on March 28, 2003.

Before the tourney, participants receive a card with the soldier's story, so they can be familiar with who that person was, what they represented and how they were killed or wounded in action. The Patriot All-America has been honoring fallen or severely wounded soldiers in this unique way since the event's inception in 2011.

Patriot All-America alumni now playing on the PGA TOUR include three-time major winner Brooks Koepka (2011 Patriot participant); Justin Thomas (2011); Daniel Berger (2012); Bryson DeChambeau (2013); and Cameron Champ, the 2016 Patriot All-America Invitational champion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.