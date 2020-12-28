IWU golfer Rob Wuethrich honoring Joshua Rodgers in Patriot All-America Invitational

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Illinois Wesleyan senior golfers Rob Wuethrich and Jimmy Morton are competing in the prestigious Patriot All-America Invitational, which began Tuesday at The Wigwam in Litchfield, Ariz.
Wuethrich and Morton are among six NCAA Division III golfers in the field of 84 PING All-America golfers from all three NCAA Divisions, NAIA and NJCAA rankings, as well as from the U.S. Military Academies and universities outside the United States. The tourney ends Thursday.
The Patriot All-America Invitational, which is in its 10th year, allows participants to play in honor of a fallen or severely injured soldier by carrying a golf bag bearing the name of that soldier.
Wuethrich, a Normal Community High School graduate, is honoring another NCHS graduate, Army Ranger Sgt. Joshua Rodgers.
Rodgers was a Ranger Team Leader assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Ga. He was killed in action on April 27, 2017 while conducting combat operations in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Donald C. May Jr. will be honored by Morton. May Jr. was assigned to the 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, Calif. On March 25, 2003, he was declared MIA when the tank he was aboard fell off a bridge while conducting convoy operations near the Euphrates River. The Department of Defense updated his status to KIA on March 28, 2003.
Before the tourney, participants receive a card with the soldier's story, so they can be familiar with who that person was, what they represented and how they were killed or wounded in action. The Patriot All-America has been honoring fallen or severely wounded soldiers in this unique way since the event's inception in 2011.
Patriot All-America alumni now playing on the PGA TOUR include three-time major winner Brooks Koepka (2011 Patriot participant); Justin Thomas (2011); Daniel Berger (2012); Bryson DeChambeau (2013); and Cameron Champ, the 2016 Patriot All-America Invitational champion.