IWU junior Rob Wuethrich named finalist for Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year Award

Wuethrich was named among five finalists for the Jack Nicklaus Division III National Player of the Year Award presented by Golf.com , the Golf Coaches Association of America announced. Finalists were also announced in Division I, Division II, NAIA and NJCAA.

"I have a special place in my heart for this award, and it's always been a highlight for us at the Memorial Tournament when we have the opportunity to recognize these young men," Nicklaus said. "Like so many student-athletes around the world, these golfers have been stripped of competition, championships and other moments to create lasting memories. I am delighted to see that the GCAA and Golf.com have worked to keep this well-deserved honor moving forward."