IWU men's lacrosse team advances to Division III Elite Eight for first time

Jaxon Hendrickson scored three goals as Illinois Wesleyan's men's lacrosse team made history with an 18-14 win over Hope College on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament second-round game at Tucci Stadium.
IWU, which improved to 15-1 with its 12th straight win, advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time. The Titans face the winner of Sunday's regional final game between No. 2-ranked Salisbury and 2019 defending champions No. 5 Cabrini next Saturday in a quarterfinal match at Salisbury, Md.
Sophomore Blake Muschewske caused a game-high four turnovers and five ground balls for IWU. Seniors Jory Vance and Jesse Prettner and junior Daniel Dickerson followed closely behind with two caused turnovers each. Prettner, hopped on the attack with two goals and Vance and Dickerson scored one apiece.
Senior goalie Will Harris recorded 11 saves, a caused turnover, six ground balls and added an assist on one of Prettner's goals.
Juniors Griffin DeMilt had two goals and an assist.
Hope (13-2) put up two late goals in the second quarter to trail 11-8 at halftime. IWU scored the first three goals in the third quarter for a 14-8 lead. The Titans held a 15-11 advantage with one quarter left.
Softball blanked: Aly Armstrong allowed two hits as Millikin shut out Illinois Wesleyan, 8-0, in a five-inning College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship game at Decatur.
Millikin (31-11) scored two runs in the first off Natalie Grbuczak (11-6) and tacked on six in the fourth to secure the CCIW's automatic qualifying spot for the NCAA Division III Tournament. IWU (27-16) is hoping for an NCAA at-large spot.
Baseball drops pair: Millikin earned a doubleheader sweep over Illinois Wesleyan as the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular season concluded at Decatur.
The Big Blue took 4-2 and 7-6 victories as IWU lost for the 10th time in its last 11 games. Will Kafer had two hits and two RBIs for the Titans (17-23 overall, 12-20 CCIW) in the second game.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kravik wins pole vault: Senior Kellen Kravik cleared 17 feet, 1½ inches to lead Illinois State to a sweep of the top four spots in the men's pole vault during the Missouri Valley Conferene Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Carbondale.
Eddie Winner (16-5½), Ryan Ashenbremer (15-11¾) and Sam Peschke (15-11¾) followed Kravik as the top three earned all-MVC honors.
Other ISU performers who earned all-MVC were Kevin Koski was second in the 10,000-meter run (29:33.19) for the men, while for the women Nicole Bagwell was second in the pole vault (12-7½); and Tayler Weaver (202-5½) and Julia Bourke (197-11¼) were second and third, respectively, in the hammer throw.