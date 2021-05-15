IWU men's lacrosse team advances to Division III Elite Eight for first time

Millikin (31-11) scored two runs in the first off Natalie Grbuczak (11-6) and tacked on six in the fourth to secure the CCIW's automatic qualifying spot for the NCAA Division III Tournament. IWU (27-16) is hoping for an NCAA at-large spot.

Baseball drops pair: Millikin earned a doubleheader sweep over Illinois Wesleyan as the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular season concluded at Decatur.

The Big Blue took 4-2 and 7-6 victories as IWU lost for the 10th time in its last 11 games. Will Kafer had two hits and two RBIs for the Titans (17-23 overall, 12-20 CCIW) in the second game.

ILLINOIS STATE

Kravik wins pole vault: Senior Kellen Kravik cleared 17 feet, 1½ inches to lead Illinois State to a sweep of the top four spots in the men's pole vault during the Missouri Valley Conferene Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Carbondale.

Eddie Winner (16-5½), Ryan Ashenbremer (15-11¾) and Sam Peschke (15-11¾) followed Kravik as the top three earned all-MVC honors.

Other ISU performers who earned all-MVC were Kevin Koski was second in the 10,000-meter run (29:33.19) for the men, while for the women Nicole Bagwell was second in the pole vault (12-7½); and Tayler Weaver (202-5½) and Julia Bourke (197-11¼) were second and third, respectively, in the hammer throw.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.