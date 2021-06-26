IWU's Kendall Sosa finalist for Division III Honda Athlete of the Year

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball standout Kendall Sosa was recognized by THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards as one of six finalists for the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year.

While a DIII Honda Athlete of the Year will not be selected due to the lack of full competition, the finalists will be recognized on the CWSA Honda Sports Award broadcast on CBS Sports Network on Monday at 8 p.m.

Sosa, a senior guard and Normal Community High School graduate, was named the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year. She was named a First Team All-American by both the WBCA and D3hoops.com, while she was also tabbed the Central Region Player of the Year by D3hoops.com.

In IWU's 10-game season, Sosa scored 267 points, grabbed 28 rebounds, tallied 31 steals and dished out 27 assists. The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's Most Outstanding Player, she led the CCIW in scoring at 26.7 points per game, which also ranked second nationally. Off the court, Sosa was voted a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American.

Other finalists include Jillian Drinkard (Golf - Methodist), Erica Ekstrand (Tennis - Williams), Jessica Goldyn (Softball - Virginia Wesleyan), Emily Pomainville (Track and Field - SUNY Geneseo) and Alex Strobel (Lacrosse - Salisbury).

The CWSA, celebrating its 45th anniversary year, has honored the nation's top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service.

Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women's athletics programs.

