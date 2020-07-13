IWU's season opening football game at Franklin on Sept. 5 canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's season-opening football game on Sept. 5 against Franklin College in Franklin, Ind., has been canceled.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, of which Franklin is a member, announced last week its schools will not begin the football season prior to Sept. 12.

That means IWU's opener will now be Sept. 19 against Carroll at Tucci Stadium. The cancellation against Franklin leaves the Titans with nine games, all in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

The CCIW is expected to update its fall sports participation status later this week.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference issued the following statement:

"While each HCAC campus has developed guidelines and procedures for the healthy return to play for student-athletes and permissible starting dates for practice and competition have been set, the conference is also continuing to closely monitor national developments and ever-changing guidelines and recommendations. The HCAC and its member campuses will continue to study, refine, and evaluate planned return to sport protocols to ensure that all of student-athletes have a safe and meaningful fall season.