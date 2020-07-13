You are the owner of this article.
IWU's season opening football game at Franklin on Sept. 5 canceled
IWU's season opening football game at Franklin on Sept. 5 canceled

Illinois Wesleyan defensive lineman Nicholas DeGregorio and the rest of the football team will open the season against Carroll on Sept. 19 at Tucci Stadium.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's season-opening football game on Sept. 5 against Franklin College in Franklin, Ind., has been canceled.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, of which Franklin is a member, announced last week its schools will not begin the football season prior to Sept. 12.

That means IWU's opener will now be Sept. 19 against Carroll at Tucci Stadium. The cancellation against Franklin leaves the Titans with nine games, all in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

The CCIW is expected to update its fall sports participation status later this week. 

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference issued the following statement:

"While each HCAC campus has developed guidelines and procedures for the healthy return to play for student-athletes and permissible starting dates for practice and competition have been set, the conference is also continuing to closely monitor national developments and ever-changing guidelines and recommendations. The HCAC and its member campuses will continue to study, refine, and evaluate planned return to sport protocols to ensure that all of student-athletes have a safe and meaningful fall season.

"Since its formation, the mission of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) has been to administer safe, competitive and equitable collegiate athletic competition for its member schools and student-athletes. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, that mission continues to guide us."

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

