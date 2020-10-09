Jimmy Morton ties Illinois Wesleyan school record by shooting 7-under 65

KANKAKEE — Illinois Wesleyan junior Jimmy Morton tied the school record relative to par by shooting a 7-under par 65 to lead the Titans on Friday in the first round of the ONU Fall Intercollegiate at Kankakee Elks Country Club.

IWU's "A" team leads at 282, with the Titans' "B" squad in second at 299 in the six-team field.

The Titans also dominate the individual standings. Will Nummy is second after a 71, with Rob Wuethrich third at 72. Andrew Abel, Carl Christiansen and freshman Jack Bruening are all tied for fifth at 74.

IWU also is ahead in the women's tournament by 19 strokes. Freshman Emma Thorman fired an 80 to lead the Titans to a 329 total. Olivet Nazarene is second, led by Margaux Cataford-Sil's 78. IWU's "B" team is third at 368.

IWU's Jackie Garcia is third after an 81, while Maggie Warrner is fourth (82). Jenna DeMay is tied for fifth (86) and Lexi Onsrud is tied for eighth (88).

