Kendall Sosa helps IWU women move into CCIW championship game

CHICAGO — Kendall Sosa's 28 points rallied No. 3-seeded Illinois Wesleyan to a 53-42 over No. 2 North Park in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal game on Saturday.

The Titans, who trailed by as many as 12, outscored the Vikings by 18 points in the second half to improve to 6-3. IWU meets No. 1 Millikin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game at Decatur.

Sosa also had three steals, three rebounds and two assists. Brooke Lansford added eight points and a career-best eight assists, while Riley Brovelli pulled down a team-best nine rebounds to go along with six points and two blocks.

IWU shot 33.3% from the field, including 4-of-17 in three-point tries, and went 13-for-17 at the free throw line. IWU's defense smothered North Park as the Vikings finished 17-for-57 from the floor, 3-for-18 from distance, and 5-for-15 at the line.

The Titans made a living in transition, outscoring the Vikings 21-5 in fastbreak points. IWU, which won the rebounding battle 43-41, also held an 8-4 lead in second chance points and a 14-13 lead in points off turnovers. IWU tallied nine steals on 17 NPU turnovers, with Sosa, Lansford, and junior Catie Eck (Springfield, Ill.-Sacred Heart Griffin) tallying three apiece.