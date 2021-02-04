 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kendall Sosa scores 32 for IWU in season-opening loss to Millikin
0 comments

Kendall Sosa scores 32 for IWU in season-opening loss to Millikin

{{featured_button_text}}
New IWU primary logo

BLOOMINGTON — Kendall Sosa poured in 32 points in Illinois Wesleyan's season opener Thursday, but Millikin took control in the second quarter to beat the Titans, 90-82, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Shirk Center.

"We shot the ball well. Kendall Sosa was outstanding," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "Rebounding was an issue, and one stat that really shows up is Millikin got off 30 more shots than we did."

The Titans, who opened their season, were originally scheduled to face North Central on Thursday, but that game was postponed because of inclement weather. 

Elyce Knudson paced Millikin (3-1 overall, 3-1 CCIW) with 22 points. Central Catholic High School graduate Bailey Coffman added 15 points and Jordan Hildebrand 13 for the Big Blue, who used a 21-14 second-quarter advantage to take a 41-36 halftime lead.

IWU, which never led in the second half, also received 21 points from Brooke Lansford and 15 points from Samantha Munroe. Riley Brovelli contributed 12 points and five assists.

"Our guards Munroe and Lansford were pretty good," Smith said. "Millikin is an extremely physical team. It will be hard to beat anyone we allow to score 90. We scored enough to win."

The Big Blue is coached by former IWU All-American Olivia Lett.

IWU men postponed: The IWU men's game at North Central on Thursday was postponed because of weather issues. That contest has yet to be rescheduled.

The Titans and Cardinals play at Shirk Center on Saturday in a 2 p.m. start.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News