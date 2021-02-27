 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kendall Sosa sparks Illinois Wesleyan women past North Park
0 comments

Kendall Sosa sparks Illinois Wesleyan women past North Park

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Kendall Sosa hit 12 of 15 shots from the field on her way to 34 points Saturday as the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team toppled North Park, 77-61, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play at Shirk Center.

The Titans improved to 4-3, while dropping North Park to 8-4.

"It was a great win on Senior Day," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "Sosa was on fire. I thought we played with more energy, enthusiasm and effort. When everyone contributes we can be pretty good."

Riley Brovelli added 16 points and matched Sosa's eight rebounds for the Titans. Samantha Munroe chipped in 10 points.

Jayla Johnson and Emily Czuhajewski topped the Vikings with 15 points apiece.

+1 
Kendall Sosa head shot 2019-20

Sosa
+1 
Riley Brovelli head shot 2019

Brovelli
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals take batting practice and Martinez faces hitters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News