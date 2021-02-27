Kendall Sosa sparks Illinois Wesleyan women past North Park

BLOOMINGTON — Kendall Sosa hit 12 of 15 shots from the field on her way to 34 points Saturday as the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team toppled North Park, 77-61, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play at Shirk Center.

The Titans improved to 4-3, while dropping North Park to 8-4.

"It was a great win on Senior Day," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "Sosa was on fire. I thought we played with more energy, enthusiasm and effort. When everyone contributes we can be pretty good."

Riley Brovelli added 16 points and matched Sosa's eight rebounds for the Titans. Samantha Munroe chipped in 10 points.

Jayla Johnson and Emily Czuhajewski topped the Vikings with 15 points apiece.

