Kendall Sosa tops 1,000-point career mark as Illinois Wesleyan women rout Berea in NCAA Tournament

The Titans never trailed and led by as many as 32 before securing their first NCAA Tournament victory since the 2017-18 season.

IWU finished 29-for-69 from the field, with five 3-pointers, and went 13-for-19 at the free throw line. The Mountaineers were 19-of-64 from the floor and 4-of-24 from long range.

Sosa drained three 3s in the opening minutes and Brovelli grabbed key rebounds to fuel the Titans to a 15-4 lead at the under-five media timeout.

"Personally when I see the shots go in, especially the first shot, it definitely helps," said Sosa. "My teammates know they can keep getting it to me."

IWU led 21-12 after the first quarter and built up as much as a 20-point lead in the second period before settling for a 41-25 lead at the intermission.

IWU expanded on its lead in the third quarter, as Sosa scored 11 points and Bowen added five. With her 21st point of the game, a pull-up jumper, Sosa eclipsed 1,000 career points. Freshman Katelyn Heller capped the period with a shifty move to the bucket to close out the quarter with IWU leading, 65-41.

"They really played well together and played for each other," said Smith. "That's what you have to do, from our best player to our bench. As a coach, it's one of the most rewarding things I get to experience, playing hard for each other."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more college sports coverage like this? Our college sports email is for you! Delivered weekly, it is full of college sports content just like this article! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.