Kendall Sosa tops 1,000-point career mark as Illinois Wesleyan women rout Berea in NCAA Tournament

HOLLAND, Mich. — Illinois Wesleyan's game plan was to stop Berea's Aaliyah Hampton and win the rebounding battle.
The Titans were successful on both fronts in an NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Division III first-round game Friday at DeVos Fieldhouse.
Junior Kendall Sosa became the 24th Titan in school history to eclipse 1,000 career points as IWU blew past Berea College, 76-50.
"I thought they really executed our game plan," said IWU coach Mia Smith of her team. "We knew we had to take No. 3 (Hampton) and keep her from getting to the paint. We held her to nine points and she was averaging 20. They really executed the game plan and I'm proud of that."
IWU also grabbed a 54-39 advantage on the boards in improving its record to 20-8. The Titans face No. 2-ranked Hope (28-0), a 69-18 winner over Grove City in the other semifinal, in Saturday's second-round contest. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT.
"We mostly focused on rebounding and boxing out because we knew they were a strong rebounding team," said IWU sophomore Kaia Bowen, who contributed eight points, six rebounds and a team-high four steals off the bench. "The main thing we focused on was buying into the game plan and making sure we focused on rebounding and taking personal responsibility for our person."
Sosa led all scorers with 26 points and added five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a pair of blocks. Fellow junior Riley Brovelli registered her 10th double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while senior Sydney Shanks chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.
The Titans never trailed and led by as many as 32 before securing their first NCAA Tournament victory since the 2017-18 season.
IWU finished 29-for-69 from the field, with five 3-pointers, and went 13-for-19 at the free throw line. The Mountaineers were 19-of-64 from the floor and 4-of-24 from long range.
Sosa drained three 3s in the opening minutes and Brovelli grabbed key rebounds to fuel the Titans to a 15-4 lead at the under-five media timeout.
"Personally when I see the shots go in, especially the first shot, it definitely helps," said Sosa. "My teammates know they can keep getting it to me."
IWU led 21-12 after the first quarter and built up as much as a 20-point lead in the second period before settling for a 41-25 lead at the intermission.
IWU expanded on its lead in the third quarter, as Sosa scored 11 points and Bowen added five. With her 21st point of the game, a pull-up jumper, Sosa eclipsed 1,000 career points. Freshman Katelyn Heller capped the period with a shifty move to the bucket to close out the quarter with IWU leading, 65-41.
"They really played well together and played for each other," said Smith. "That's what you have to do, from our best player to our bench. As a coach, it's one of the most rewarding things I get to experience, playing hard for each other."