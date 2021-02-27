Late bucket lifts North Park past Illinois Wesleyan

CHICAGO — Mike Osborne's jumper with two seconds to play lifted North Park to a 76-74 upset of No. 2-ranked Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball action at North Park Gymnasium.

A Peter Lambesis 3-pointer had tied the game for IWU with 1:14 left.

The Vikings missed a shot on the ensuing possession, but a Titans' turnover gave the ball back to the home team.

IWU dropped to 5-1, while North Park hiked its record to 3-10.

Matt Leritz led the Titans with 18 points. Keondre Schumacher added 14, Doug Wallen 13 and Lambesis nine.

Wesleyan won the rebounding battle, 25-22, led by seven from Charlie Bair.

Both teams shot well from beyond the 3-point arc with IWU hitting 9 of 17 for 53 percent and North Park connecting on half of its 24 tries from long range.

The Titans missed five of their eight free throws, while North Park was 8 of 12 at the foul line.

Isaiah Sanders topped the Vikings with 16 points followed by Toby Marek with 15, Jordan Boyd with 14 and Osborne with 12.

