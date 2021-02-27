Late bucket lifts North Park past Illinois Wesleyan

CHICAGO — Mike Osborne's jumper with two seconds to play lifted North Park to a 76-74 upset of No. 2-ranked Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball action at North Park Gymnasium.
A Peter Lambesis 3-pointer had tied the game for IWU with 1:14 left.
The Vikings missed a shot on the ensuing possession, but a Titans' turnover gave the ball back to the home team.
IWU dropped to 5-1, while North Park hiked its record to 3-10.
Matt Leritz led the Titans with 18 points. Keondre Schumacher added 14, Doug Wallen 13 and Lambesis nine.
Wesleyan won the rebounding battle, 25-22, led by seven from Charlie Bair.
Both teams shot well from beyond the 3-point arc with IWU hitting 9 of 17 for 53 percent and North Park connecting on half of its 24 tries from long range.
The Titans missed five of their eight free throws, while North Park was 8 of 12 at the foul line.
Isaiah Sanders topped the Vikings with 16 points followed by Toby Marek with 15, Jordan Boyd with 14 and Osborne with 12.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
