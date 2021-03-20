Millikin gains big early lead to down Illinois Wesleyan and snap 10-year losing streak to Titans

DECATUR — Falling behind 32-0 in the second quarter isn't something Illinois Wesleyan's football team waited 489 days to do.

After spotting Millikin that big lead, the Titans stormed back behind freshman quarterback Sage Shindler. IWU closed the gap before the Big Blue held on for a 38-28 victory in the spring season opener at Frank M. Lindsay Field on Saturday.

The win broke IWU's 10-year winning streak against the Big Blue.

"I told the kids during the week there's time to make things happen and there's time to let things happen. We just let things happen the first half," said IWU coach Norm Eash. "Millikin made things happen."

Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte was 21 of 36 for 316 yards and three TDs. Colton Lockwood had four catches for 94 yards and two TDs.

All of Pohrte's TD passes came in the first quarter as Millikin stormed to a 20-0 lead.

"They hit some big pass plays. There were two third-and-longs where they got big chunk plays," said Eash. "We didn't come out and grab the momentum of the ballgame at all, and we needed to do that. With our young kids I thought we needed some things to happen early, and that didn't happen."