Millikin topples Illinois Wesleyan women in CCIW Tournament title game

DECATUR — Elyce Knudsen led all scorers with 31 points to help the Millikin women's basketball team overcome Illinois Wesleyan, 72-59, Tuesday in the championship game of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at Griswold Center.

Kendall Sosa topped the Titans with 20 points in her final game with Wesleyan, which finished at 6-4.

Samantha Munroe added 13 points and Anna Lowis 10 for IWU.

Riley Brovelli grabbed 12 rebounds for the Titans, who were outrebounded, 45-41.

Jordan Hildebrand chipped in 15 points for the Big Blue, who shot 40.6 percent from the field compared to IWU's 36.4 percent.

The Titans held a 29-26 halftime lead. Millikin (11-3) surged ahead for a 46-43 margin through three quarters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.