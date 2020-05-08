NCHS' Levi Smaling, Central Catholic's Jack Moews among 53 football recruits for Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — The list of all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin linebackers from Illinois Wesleyan in the last 10 years is a long one.
IWU head football coach Norm Eash envisions Normal Community High School's Levi Smaling joining that group in the near future.
Smaling, who was a Class 7A Illinois Coaches Association All-Stater and the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is among the headliners of the Titans' 53-player recruiting class — which includes seven transfers —Eash announced Friday.
"He plays downhill," said Eash of the 5-foot-9, 220-pound Smaling, who also was named to the Pantagraph All-Area Team. "I think he'll be the next great linebacker we have at Wesleyan. He plays that way. He'll make an impact right away.
"I'm excited Levi decided to stay in town. It's been harder and harder to get kids to stay in town."
Central Catholic's Jack Moews, a tight end whose two uncles (Bobby and Doug) played at IWU, also is among the recruits. Other Intercity commits are offensive linemen Holden Smith, a Normal West graduate who attended Heartland College for a semester before transferring to IWU in January; NCHS offensive lineman Omar Abbed; and Central Catholic defensive back Hayden Pirtz.
Moews recorded 19 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns for the Saints last fall. He was named to the All-Area Team as a punter.
"Jack could be an H-back, tight-end type of thing," said Eash of the 6-2, 200-pound Moews. "That's where we're going to use him at."
Eureka defensive lineman Joel Baer, a two-time Class 3A Illinois Coaches Association All-Stater, along with Ridgeview wide receiver DJ Schroeder and Lexington offensive lineman Carter Little are other area players coming to IWU.
"I'm excited about Joel. He was looking at some NAIA and Division II (schools)," said Eash of the 5-10, 240-pound Baer, another All-Area choice. "He will help us and be an impact player this year."
Two other freshmen recruits who could immediately help the Titans, who finished 6-4 last season, are running back Caleb Marconi of Lincoln-Way West and defensive lineman David Lanciloti of Glenbard West.
The 6-2, 220-pound Marconi has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. Eash said Marconi was preparing to be a preferred walk-on at Division I Miami (Ohio) before deciding on IWU.
"He's going to be a big-time player for us," said Eash. "We're going to move him around and use him all over the place. We can go to a big backfield with him and put him at fullback. We can put him in the slot and wing. We're going to do some things with him."
The 6-foot, 270-pound Lanciloti was a two-time West Suburban Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Lanciloti should bolster IWU's defensive interior along with transfer Barrett Kraft, a 6-foot, 260-pounder from Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin who played last year as a freshman on the offensive line at NAIA St. Ambrose. Kraft's father, Tim, attended IWU along with four uncles (two of whom played football).
"We're going to start him on defense, but if we feel we need to shore up the offensive line he could swing over there, too," said Eash. "He's that talented."
Kraft's teammate at SHG, Charlie Hamilton, is a wide receiver who transferred to IWU in January from Wisconsin-Whitewater. Eash said Hamilton and Matt Young from Bartlett will bolster the Titans receiver core which lost several key seniors.
Eash said Young also could be used as a punter.
IWU's biggest question mark coming into the fall will be at quarterback. Brandon Bauer was a four-year starter and when he got hurt last season was replaced by another senior, Johnny DiCanio.
The Titans added five quarterbacks to go with three still on the roster. The top freshmen prospects are Harry Abell of North Central (Ind.), Brody Ceh of Lincoln-Way West and Sage Shindler of Walter Payton Prep in Chicago.
"They're all different kinds of quarterbacks," said Eash. "Harry Abell is a bigger one (6-2, 215) and played at a bigger program in Indiana. Sage is the smaller of the three (5-10, 160), but he's most like a Brandon Bauer as far as getting the ball out ... There's going to be some competition there (at quarterback) unless anything changes with a transfer over the summer."
Eight offensive linemen were added, including Rochester's 6-1, 250-pound Connor Sweeney of Rochester. The nine defensive backs additions are led by Kosei Kusunoki of Elk Grove, Eli Lamb of Farmington (Mo.) and Connor Nigro of Lisle.
Eash had most of the recruits lined up before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in late March.
"Towards the very end it was kind of different," he said. "All the kids were at home and you had pretty good access to the kids at the very end."
The Titans are set to open the season on Sept. 5 at Franklin (Ind.). Whether that happens remains to be seen.
"I'm an optimist, and I'm going to plan that we're going to start the season," said Eash, who will be in his 34th year as IWU's coach. "That's how I go about things. I'll adjust from there. That's all you can do. That's what coaches do best. We have to make adjustments."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
