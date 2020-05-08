NCHS' Levi Smaling, Central Catholic's Jack Moews among 53 football recruits for Illinois Wesleyan

The Titans added five quarterbacks to go with three still on the roster. The top freshmen prospects are Harry Abell of North Central (Ind.), Brody Ceh of Lincoln-Way West and Sage Shindler of Walter Payton Prep in Chicago.

"They're all different kinds of quarterbacks," said Eash. "Harry Abell is a bigger one (6-2, 215) and played at a bigger program in Indiana. Sage is the smaller of the three (5-10, 160), but he's most like a Brandon Bauer as far as getting the ball out ... There's going to be some competition there (at quarterback) unless anything changes with a transfer over the summer."

Eight offensive linemen were added, including Rochester's 6-1, 250-pound Connor Sweeney of Rochester. The nine defensive backs additions are led by Kosei Kusunoki of Elk Grove, Eli Lamb of Farmington (Mo.) and Connor Nigro of Lisle.

Eash had most of the recruits lined up before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in late March.

"Towards the very end it was kind of different," he said. "All the kids were at home and you had pretty good access to the kids at the very end."

The Titans are set to open the season on Sept. 5 at Franklin (Ind.). Whether that happens remains to be seen.

"I'm an optimist, and I'm going to plan that we're going to start the season," said Eash, who will be in his 34th year as IWU's coach. "That's how I go about things. I'll adjust from there. That's all you can do. That's what coaches do best. We have to make adjustments."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.