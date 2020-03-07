No. 1-ranked Hope rallies past Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball despite Kendall Sosa's 32 points

HOLLAND, Mich. — Illinois Wesleyan's women's basketball team led most of the way Saturday night against No. 1-ranked Hope College before the home team pulled out a 72-69 victory over the Titans in an NCAA Division III Tournament second-round game at DeVos Fieldhouse.
Hope inched ahead 71-69 with under a minute to go and Olivia Voskuil made 1 of 2 free throws with 7.5 seconds to go to make it 72-69. IWU rushed the ball up the court, but a 3-point attempt by Samantha Munroe was blocked as time ran out.
Guard Kendall Sosa capped a magnificent junior season with 32 points for IWU. The Normal Community High School graduate was 9 of 18 from the field, 3 of 8 from 3-point territory and made all 11 of her free throw attempts.
Senior Sydney Shanks, a former Central Catholic star, added 13 points and Munroe had 11. The Titans saw their season end with a 20-9 record, while Hope advanced with a 29-0 mark.
"I think we kind of fatigued a little bit at the end," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "We played the whole ballgame with six players. They played with 11. Their length bothered us at the end. We turned the ball over two times back to back."
The Titans made it difficult on the host Flying Dutch, leading 18-16 after one quarter, 34-32 at the half and 55-52 after three quarters. IWU led 65-58 at one point in the final period before Hope rallied.
"You have to tip the hat to the Hope fans and the Hope players," Smith said. "They did what they had to do when they needed to do it.
"I'm just so thrilled with the way we performed and the way our players tried to really stick with the game plan. I thought they did an excellent job with that. We played with a ton of heart. We just kept going."
The Titans were led in rebounds by Riley Brovelli with 11. Shanks added six, while Brovelli and Brooke Lansford each had four assists.
IWU shot 44.4% from the field (24 of 54), made 7 of 18 from 3-point range and nailed 14 of 16 free throws.
Kennedy Schoonveld had 20 points to lead Hope, with the 6-3 Voskuil adding 17.
Sosa nearly offset their production by herself.
"She was absolutely amazing," Smith said. "The fans from Hope were so impressed with her."