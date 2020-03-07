No. 1-ranked Hope rallies past Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball despite Kendall Sosa's 32 points

The Titans made it difficult on the host Flying Dutch, leading 18-16 after one quarter, 34-32 at the half and 55-52 after three quarters. IWU led 65-58 at one point in the final period before Hope rallied.

"You have to tip the hat to the Hope fans and the Hope players," Smith said. "They did what they had to do when they needed to do it.

"I'm just so thrilled with the way we performed and the way our players tried to really stick with the game plan. I thought they did an excellent job with that. We played with a ton of heart. We just kept going."

The Titans were led in rebounds by Riley Brovelli with 11. Shanks added six, while Brovelli and Brooke Lansford each had four assists.

IWU shot 44.4% from the field (24 of 54), made 7 of 18 from 3-point range and nailed 14 of 16 free throws.

Kennedy Schoonveld had 20 points to lead Hope, with the 6-3 Voskuil adding 17.

Sosa nearly offset their production by herself.

"She was absolutely amazing," Smith said. "The fans from Hope were so impressed with her."

