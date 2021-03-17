No. 5 Carthage downs Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW volleymatch match

KENOSHA, Wis. — Illinois Wesleyan got off to a good start against No. 5-ranked Carthage before the Firebirds took a 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-9 victory in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women's volleyball match Wednesday.
IWU dropped to 1-2 while Carthage improved to 4-1.
Junior Amber Juarez registered a season-high 24 digs, along with four assists and an ace for IWU. Juniors Courtney McAuliffe and Dana Kiszkowski added three blocks apiece.
Freshman Maddie Dryfhout registered 11 kills and eight digs for the Titans. Junior Madi Corey had 23 assists.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
