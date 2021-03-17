 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 5 Carthage downs Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW volleymatch match
0 comments

No. 5 Carthage downs Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW volleymatch match

{{featured_button_text}}
New IWU primary logo

KENOSHA, Wis. — Illinois Wesleyan got off to a good start against No. 5-ranked Carthage before the Firebirds took a 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-9 victory in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women's volleyball match Wednesday.

IWU dropped to 1-2 while Carthage improved to  4-1.

Junior Amber Juarez registered a season-high 24 digs, along with four assists and an ace for IWU. Juniors Courtney McAuliffe and Dana Kiszkowski added three blocks apiece.

Freshman Maddie Dryfhout registered 11 kills and eight digs for the Titans. Junior Madi Corey had 23 assists. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News