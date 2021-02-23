 Skip to main content
North Central defeats Illinois Wesleyan women
BLOOMINGTON — North Central controlled the rebounding battle and upset the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team 66-62  Tuesday at Shirk Center.

The Cardinals improved to 2-8 overall and in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin largely on the strength of a 43-25 margin on the boards.

"We gave up too many second-chance points and settled for shots that were not to our strengths," Wesleyan coach Mia Smith said. 

IWU (3-2, 3-2) led 39-30 at the half and 51-47 through three quarters.

But North Central took a 57-56 lead on a Rebekah Foley 3-pointer midway through the final quarter.

The Cardinals held a 61-56 edge. The Titans climbed within 61-59 on a Kendall Sosa trey but could move no closer.

Sosa topped IWU with 23 points. Anna Lowis added 14 points, and Riley Brovelli handed out a career-high eight assists.

Foley's 23 points led North Central.

