North Park slips past Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball
CHICAGO — Faulty free throw shooting haunted the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team in a 65-63 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to North Park on Thursday.

IWU senior Kendall Sosa sank 10 of 13 from the free throw line on her way to a game-high 31 points. But the rest of the Titans coaxed in just 4 of 13 at the line as Wesleyan's record fell to 3-3.

"I actually don't have reasons why we lost other than our hearts are not in the game," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "Statistically, you can see our biggest downfall: free throws."

Sosa also registered seven steals and four assists. Brooke Lansford totaled 16 points, five steals and four assists.

Jayla Johnson paced North Park (8-3) with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

