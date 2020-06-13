Reinhardt top games No. 1: Illinois Wesleyan basketball wins it all in Salem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, while also spurred on by a widely held belief that the Titans had lost too much talent from that team to earn their way back to Salem, Va., for the Division III Final Four.

The Titans were a splendid combination of a superstar player in senior Bryan Crabtree, a precocious freshman point guard in Korey Coon (who would leave IWU as one of the top backcourt players in school history) and a slew of blue collar contributors who knew what they needed to do to help their team win.

Despite its Final Four experience, IWU trailed 14-0 in the semifinals to Alvernia. The Titans gutted out an 85-82 victory to set up a shot at the national championship.

Wesleyan could do no wrong early but Nebraska Wesleyan rallied from a huge deficit to apply a huge scare to the Titans. The prospect of blowing a 20-plus point lead on Division III’s biggest stage loomed large over IWU before the Titans came through in the biggest game of their lives.

It was more than 23 years ago, but the seared-into-my-mind memory of that evening makes it by No. 1 favorite game to cover during my Pantagraph career.

These are the words typed into my laptop that night: