Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational to become annual event at Shirk Center

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan announced Monday the creation of the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational that will feature four games between some of the most storied NCAA Division III basketball programs.

The inaugural Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational will include the Titans, Hope (Mich.), Saint John's (Minn.) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Nov. 12-13 at Shirk Center.

Greg and Coe Gardner, who both graduated from IWU in 1960, will sponsor the four-team event named after Jack Sikma, the former Titan standout who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the creation of the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational," said IWU head coach Ron Rose. "We are very grateful for the generosity of Greg and Coe in making this a reality. Having the ability to host some of the top teams in the country on an annual basis will be a great test for our teams early in the season, as well as an exciting event for basketball fans in the Bloomington-Normal community."

After earning his MBA from Bradley, Greg Gardner returned to IWU in 1965 as an accounting professor, where he later had Sikma as a student. He also served as IWU's Faculty Athletic Representative from 1967-86 for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"For many years, Coe and I have valued our personal relationships with both Illinois Wesleyan University and Jack Sikma," Greg Gardner said. "Now, through the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational, we take great pride in strengthening those relationships even further while supporting current and future Titan student-athletes."

After several years of hosting accounting seniors at their home for an end of year party, Greg and Coe moved to Arizona. The relationship between the Gardners and Sikma extended far past his collegiate days as Greg, Coe and the NBA all-star would often get together for dinner when Sikma's squad played in Phoenix.

"I am very excited for the inaugural Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Illinois Wesleyan University and grateful to both Greg and Coe for their support of this event and shining a light on Division III basketball and small college athletic programs as a whole," said Sikma. "I hope everyone is as excited as I am to watch some incredibly high-quality basketball in such a great venue at the Shirk Center."

Sikma, who was a seven-time NBA All-Star and led the Seattle SuperSonics to the 1979 NBA title, is IWU's all-time leading scorer (2,272 points) and rebounder (1,405). In each of his last three seasons, the Titans won CCIW championships and advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tournament in Kansas City.

