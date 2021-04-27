Watch now: 2 Wolfes from Effingham, Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell part of Illinois Wesleyan recruiting class

Parker Wolfe averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals for a 17-1 Effingham team. The 6-footer also rides bulls and considered pursuing rodeo in college.

“That might tell you something about his toughness. I'm glad he chose basketball," said Rose. "There may be times people think Grant has come back because of the similarity in their look and style of play. But Parker is a lefty. He’s a hard-nosed player with a terrific feel for the game.”

Landon Wolfe is 6-5 and could play on the wing or inside for the Titans. Effingham’s all-time leading scorer averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds over 39 games at Minnesota State and shot 45.8 percent from 3-point range.

“He’s got the size and build that is similar to (departing senior) Doug Wallen. He’s a perimeter oriented three (small forward), but he’s big enough and strong enough to play the four (power forward),” Rose said. “He’s really efficient. He can score inside, but he’s also a terrific outside shooter as well.”

The 6-3 Bazzell earned first team Associated Press Class 2A all-state honors after averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 steals for an 11-4 Prairie Central squad.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}