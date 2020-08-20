Watch now: Bloomington and Illinois Wesleyan grad Brady Rose to play second professional season in Bulgaria

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Brady Rose is headed back to Europe with more of a southeastern destination.

After a successful season in Germany, Rose is leaving for Bulgaria on Tuesday and will play for BC Beroe of the country’s top professional league, the National Basketball League.

Rose will fly into the Bulgarian capital of Sophia and live in Stara Zegora. The sixth largest city in Bulgaria is located in the southern foothills of the Srenda Mountains and has an approximate population of 140,000.

“It was kind of a roundabout way it happened with connections over there,” said the former Illinois Wesleyan and Bloomington High School standout. “My coach from last year somehow knows the coach of the team in Bulgaria.

"They were looking for a guard, and he recommended me. They got in touch with my agent and it went from there. It happened pretty fast.”

Rose would have enjoyed heading back to Germany. But COVID-caused uncertainty over the German season led Rose to jump on the BC Beroe offer.