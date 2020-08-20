Watch now: Bloomington and Illinois Wesleyan grad Brady Rose to play second professional season in Bulgaria

BLOOMINGTON — Brady Rose is headed back to Europe with more of a southeastern destination.
After a successful season in Germany, Rose is leaving for Bulgaria on Tuesday and will play for BC Beroe of the country’s top professional league, the National Basketball League.
Rose will fly into the Bulgarian capital of Sophia and live in Stara Zegora. The sixth largest city in Bulgaria is located in the southern foothills of the Srenda Mountains and has an approximate population of 140,000.
“It was kind of a roundabout way it happened with connections over there,” said the former Illinois Wesleyan and Bloomington High School standout. “My coach from last year somehow knows the coach of the team in Bulgaria.
"They were looking for a guard, and he recommended me. They got in touch with my agent and it went from there. It happened pretty fast.”
Rose would have enjoyed heading back to Germany. But COVID-caused uncertainty over the German season led Rose to jump on the BC Beroe offer.
“The way my agent explained it the German market was pretty slow to get going player wise. They hadn’t started signing people. Bulgaria and other countries had,” Rose said. “I was going to hold out for somewhere in Germany or another country. But I knew I would regret it if I passed on it and didn’t get an offer from Germany. This was too good of an opportunity to pass on.”
With BC Beroe, Rose moves to the higher level he sought had he gone back to Germany. Playing for Dusseldorf, Rose averaged 18.9 points and 3.8 assists and earned third team all-German Pro B honors.
“It’s going to be step up, for sure,” said Rose, who wrapped up his IWU career in 2019 as the school’s No. 8 all-time scorer with 1,687 points. “The league I was in only allowed one American on a team. This team there allows four American total. I think it will be very comparable to the next step up in Germany.”
Rose will play with fellow Americans Cadarian Raines (Virginia Tech), Raquan Mitchell (New Mexico Highlands) and Kaleb Bishop (Fairleigh Dickinson).
The son of IWU coach Ron Rose will carry to Bulgaria lessons learned from his first pro season.
“The biggest adjustment was the physicality, and the rules are a little different,” he said. “The first step sometimes gets called (for traveling). You really have to get the ball down before you lift the foot up. Or you can come off screens and take a couple steps and it’s not called.”
Rose is studying up on Bulgaria but does expect his meals to be simpler than in Germany where he had to do his own shopping and cooking.
“The team provides a majority of the meals,” he said. “I’ll take it.”
The 24-year-old Rose is eager for another European adventure.
“I get to experience another place, another culture, another level of hoops,” he said. “I will get to know new teammates and a new city. It will be good.”
PHOTOS: Brady Rose
Brady Rose2
Brady Rose3
Brady Rose1
IWU CARROLL 3 SAS
IWU CARROLL 1 SAS
A Rose blossoms
020119-blm-spt-14iwuhoops
020119-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
011018-blm-spt-1iwu
Brady Rose mug shot
120618-blm-spt-10iwuhoops
120618-blm-spt-16iwuhoops
120618-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
111218-blm-spt-9iwumen
102318-blm-spt-1iwumen
IWU hoops photo at CCIW tourney
Bonnett, Rose hold trophy
IWU vs. Carthage
111817-blm-spt-7iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
Brady Rose
010817-blm-spt-iwuhoops3
122116-blm-spt-5iwuhoops
120815-blm-spt-2iwu
111616-blm-spt-8iwubball
111616-blm-spt-8iwubball
112915-blm-spt-1iwu
112915-blm-spt-1iwu
111815-blm-spt-3iwubasketball
020815-blm-spt-iwuhoops5
Brady Rose IWU 14-15
011115-blm-spt-iwumen4
062814-blm-spt-ibcaboys3
062814-blm-spt-ibcaboys2
Bloomington vs Normal Community Intercity 5
Bloomington vs Normal Community Intercity 2
030514-blm-spt-3bhsnchs
021214-blm-spt-bhsnchs4
021214-blm-spt-bhsnchs2
Normal West at Bloomington 1
020314-blm-spt-bhseisenhower3
020314-blm-spt-bhseisenhower3
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!