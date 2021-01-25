 Skip to main content
Watch now: Both Illinois Wesleyan basketball games postponed
Watch now: Both Illinois Wesleyan basketball games postponed

New IWU primary logo

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan men's and women's basketball games against Carroll were postponed Monday because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Titans men were scheduled to face Carroll at Shirk Center, while the women were to travel to Waukesha, Wis., to play the Pioneers.

Coach Ron Rose's men's team defeated Carroll, 74-59, on Saturday. Coach Mia Smith's women's team had their Saturday game postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The postponed games have yet to be rescheduled.

